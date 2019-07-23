You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks edge up at open

Tue, Jul 23, 2019 - 9:58 AM

Hong Kong stocks kicked off on Tuesday with a small gain following the previous day's big losses, with eyes on the corporate earnings season that is in full swing in the United States.
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks kicked off on Tuesday with a small gain following the previous day's big losses, with eyes on the corporate earnings season that is in full swing in the United States.

The Hang Seng Index inched up 0.07 per cent, or 20.78 points, to 28,392.04.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index barely moved, dipping 0.07 points to 2,886.90, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, ticked up 0.24 points to 1,532.67.

