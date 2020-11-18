You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks edge up at open

Wed, Nov 18, 2020 - 9:42 AM

Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher Wednesday morning, though the gains were tempered by profit-taking following a negative lead from Wall Street.
PHOTO: REUTERS

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.07 per cent or 19.15 points to 26,434.24.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.08 per cent or 2.56 points to 3,337.33, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange slipped 0.17 per cent or 3.90 points to 2,265.42.

AFP

