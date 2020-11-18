Hong Kong: Stocks edge up at open

Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher Wednesday morning, though the gains were tempered by profit-taking following a negative lead from Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.07 per cent or 19.15 points to 26,434.24.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.08 per cent or 2.56 points to 3,337.33, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange slipped 0.17 per cent or 3.90 points to 2,265.42.

AFP