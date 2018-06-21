Hong Kong: Stocks edge up at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose slightly in the first few minutes of trade Thursday as markets stabilise after the ructions seen at the start of the week, though investors remain on edge over a possible China-US trade war.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.28 per cent, or 83.54 points, to 29,779.71.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.13 per cent, or 3.73 points, to 2,912.00 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, eased 0.15 per cent, or 2.38 points, to 1,610.22.

AFP