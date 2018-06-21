You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks edge up at open

Thu, Jun 21, 2018 - 10:00 AM

BP_HSI_210618_73.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose slightly in the first few minutes of trade Thursday as markets stabilise after the ructions seen at the start of the week, though investors remain on edge over a possible China-US trade war.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.28 per cent, or 83.54 points, to 29,779.71.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.13 per cent, or 3.73 points, to 2,912.00 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, eased 0.15 per cent, or 2.38 points, to 1,610.22.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_Noble_210618_1.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

New dawn for Noble as Goldilocks ends trench fight over debt revamp

BT_20180621_LKPROPNEX21_3476473.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

S$5m value in PropNex prospectus for agents' transfer causing a stir

BP_SGoil_210618_2.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

M&A appetite in overdrive for oil-and-gas firms: EY

Most Read

1 Court gives Hyflux 6-month break from creditors; company in talks for S$200m rescue financing
2 Temasek-linked firms lift dividends 40% to record S$9.3 billion
3 Noble shares soar as firm secures Goldilocks' backing for sweetened restructuring plan
4 Astrea IV Class A-1 bonds rise to 102.9 on debut
5 Stocks to watch: OCBC, Raffles United, Envictus International, CapitaLand
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Noble_210618_1.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

New dawn for Noble as Goldilocks ends trench fight over debt revamp

BT_20180621_LKPROPNEX21_3476473.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

S$5m value in PropNex prospectus for agents' transfer causing a stir

Jun 21, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Midas, MTQ, RHT Health Trust

BP_SGcbd_210618_4.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Banking & Finance

PayNow expanding scope to include businesses

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening