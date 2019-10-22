Hong Kong: Stocks edge up at Tuesday's open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ticked higher in the first few minutes of trade on Tuesday, tracking gains on Wall Street and boosted by signs of further progress in the China-US trade talks.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.33 per cent, or 88.13 points, to 26,813.18.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.20 per cent, or 5.98 points, to 2,945.60 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.17 per cent, or 2.78 points, to 1,617.65.

AFP