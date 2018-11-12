Hong Kong: Stocks edge up on open on Monday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares edged upwards in the first few minutes of trading on Monday, after ending last week with sharp losses.

The Hang Seng Index was up 0.42 per cent, or 106.66 points, at 25,708.58 in early trade.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index opened 0.22 per cent lower, or 5.67 points, at 2,593.20.

And the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, shed 0.15 per cent, or 1.94 points, to 1,326.25.

AFP