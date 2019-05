Hong Kong stocks plunged almost three per cent Monday after Donald Trump threatened to hike tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of Chinese goods at the end of the week.

The Hang Seng Index plunged 2.90 per cent, or 871.73 points, to 29,209.82.

AFP