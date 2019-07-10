You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks end day with gains

Wed, Jul 10, 2019 - 4:47 PM

doc765pcvfa10k1awu7nnkq_doc758bd8f9gi81lk9wbgew.jpg
The flags of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, China and Hong Kong. Hong Kong stocks ended on a positive note Wednesday with attention now turning to the start of key congressional testimony from Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell later in the day.
AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended on a positive note Wednesday with attention now turning to the start of key congressional testimony from Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.31 per cent, or 88.41 points, to 28,204.69.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.44 per cent, or 12.93 point, to 2,915.30, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.46 per cent, or 7.24 points, to 1,550.87.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

colin-th-9.jpg
BT_20190710_KRUPICBU_3830951.jpg
nwy_KINDERWORLD_100719_04_2x.jpg
file765kyd3bfnlxze5tm0j.jpg
