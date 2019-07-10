Hong Kong: Stocks end day with gains

The flags of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, China and Hong Kong. Hong Kong stocks ended on a positive note Wednesday with attention now turning to the start of key congressional testimony from Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.31 per cent, or 88.41 points, to 28,204.69.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.44 per cent, or 12.93 point, to 2,915.30, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.46 per cent, or 7.24 points, to 1,550.87.

AFP