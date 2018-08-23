You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end down, snapping rally

Thu, Aug 23, 2018 - 4:26 PM

file6xznejl6qzcidjbdogt.jpg
REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended Thursday with losses after a four-day rally, with investors taking profits while they keep an eye on talks between China and the United States aimed at easing their months-long trade row.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.49 per cent, or 137.12 points, to close at 27,790.46.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.37 per cent, or 10.01 points, to 2,724.62, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 0.63 per cent, or 9.17 points, to 1,463.69.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20180823_SUTAT_3540404.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Global trends bode well for SGX

BP_DBS_230818_4.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Banks and consumers are top performers: SGX

BT_20180823_SIEMENS_3540361.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Business comes first, then tech

Most Read

1 Singapore real estate will endure as popular asset class
2 Singtel sells US$500m of 10-year bonds at 3.875% coupon; reoffered yield at 3.889%
3 HDB value proposition improves as market awaits scheme details
4 Phoenix Heights sold en bloc for S$33.1 million to OKP Holdings associate
5 After the bitcoin boom: Hard lessons for cryptocurrency investors
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

retail.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore inflation steady at 0.6% in July; core inflation highest in four years

Aug 23, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Nam Cheong, HG Metal, iFast, Singtel

Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Grab taps SP Group to power up new electric vehicle fleet

Aug 23, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore investors spend US$4.6b on cross-border real estate: report

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening