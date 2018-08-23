Hong Kong: Stocks end down, snapping rally

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended Thursday with losses after a four-day rally, with investors taking profits while they keep an eye on talks between China and the United States aimed at easing their months-long trade row.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.49 per cent, or 137.12 points, to close at 27,790.46.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.37 per cent, or 10.01 points, to 2,724.62, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 0.63 per cent, or 9.17 points, to 1,463.69.

