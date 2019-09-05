You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end flat

Thu, Sep 05, 2019 - 4:32 PM

doc76yzl1ttrthr8qtvfsj_doc7587dvvcbd1tvw2u3ad.jpg
Hong Kong shares ended flat Thursday, a day after a near-four per cent surge, while mainland Chinese markets rallied on news that China and the United States would resume trade talks next month.
AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares ended flat Thursday, a day after a near-four per cent surge, while mainland Chinese markets rallied on news that China and the United States would resume trade talks next month.

The Hang Seng Index inched down 7.70 points to 26,515.53.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.96 per cent, or 28.45 points, to 2,985.86, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 0.93 per cent, or 15.23 points, to 1,651.63.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190905_WORK_3883594.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Economists slash Singapore's 2019 growth forecast to 0.6%

BT_20190905_NICKEL_3883588.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Nickel fires up on fears of supply deficit

BP_HK_050919_3.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Most Jardine-linked stocks soar on extradition Bill withdrawal

Must Read

BP_Charles Schwab_050919_48.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Banking & Finance

Charles Schwab to close Singapore office

SR_Singapore_lyf_Funan_Facade_Day_HR.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ascott eyes millennials with its first lyf co-living space at Funan

nz_wework_050933.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Garage

IPO hopeful WeWork adds woman to board, CEO returns US$5.9m after backlash

Sep 5, 2019
Real Estate

Far East Hospitality to open its first hotel in Japan ahead of 2020 Tokyo Olympics

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly