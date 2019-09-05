Hong Kong: Stocks end flat

Hong Kong shares ended flat Thursday, a day after a near-four per cent surge, while mainland Chinese markets rallied on news that China and the United States would resume trade talks next month.

The Hang Seng Index inched down 7.70 points to 26,515.53.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.96 per cent, or 28.45 points, to 2,985.86, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 0.93 per cent, or 15.23 points, to 1,651.63.

AFP