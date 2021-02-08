Hong Kong: Stocks end higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed on Monday slightly higher, in line with an Asia-wide rally following a record lead from Wall Street, fuelled by US stimulus hopes and optimism over slowing infection rates.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.11 per cent, or 30.79 points, to 29,319.47.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index jumped 1.03 per cent, or 36.11 points, to 3,532.45, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange climbed 1.21 per cent, or 28.26 points, to 2,360.78.

AFP