Hong Kong: Stocks end higher

Mon, Jan 13, 2020 - 4:28 PM

Exterior view of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The Hang Seng index climbed 1.11 per cent, or 316.74 points, to close at 28,954.94.
AFP

[HONG KONG] Shares in Hong Kong rose more than one per cent Monday, kicking off the week on a positive note as investors focus on the planned signing of the mini China-US trade deal.

The Hang Seng index climbed 1.11 per cent, or 316.74 points, to close at 28,954.94.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.75 per cent, or 23.28 points, to 3,115.57 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, advanced 1.36 per cent, or 24.47 points, to 1,822.35.

AFP

