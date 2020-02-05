Hong Kong: Stocks end higher

Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index edged up 0.42 per cent, or 110.76 points, to 26,786.74.

[HONG KONG] Shares in Hong Kong and mainland China rose again Wednesday, tracking a strong lead from Wall Street as concerns over the impact of the coronavirus on the economy ease.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 1.25 per cent, or 34.80 points, to reach 2,818.09, while the Shenzhen Composite Index which tracks stocks on China's second exchange climbed 2.48 per cent, or 40.62 points, to 1,678.64.

AFP