[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares ended higher on Thursday as reports the government will ban the use of face masks at public gatherings lifted hopes that officials could cool down increasingly violent protests in the beleaguered city.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.26 per cent, or 67.62 points, to 26,110.31.

Mainland Chinese markets are closed for a public holiday.

AFP