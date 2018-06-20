Hong Kong: Stocks end higher day after sell-off

The Hang Seng Index added 0.77 per cent, or 228.02 points, to close at 29,696.17.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong and mainland Chinese stocks rose Wednesday on bargain buying after tanking the previous day but investors remain nervous about a possible trade war between China and the United States.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.27 per cent, or 7.91 points, to 2,915.73 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 1.16 per cent, or 18.55 points, to 1,612.60.

AFP