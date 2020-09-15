You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks end higher for a third straight session

Tue, Sep 15, 2020 - 4:28 PM

file7bybjtypj7t1czk8l2ix (1).jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished higher for a third straight session Tuesday, with investors cheered by vaccine hopes and data pointing to a further improvement in China's economy.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.38 per cent, or 92.48 points, to 24,732.76.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.51 per cent, or 16.87 points, to 3,295.68, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.74 per cent, or 16.26 points, to 2,205.36.

AFP

