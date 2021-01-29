Hong Kong: Stocks end in the red again

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished with another loss on Friday, capping a painful week for world markets as investors fret over surging infections, stuttering vaccine rollouts and high valuations.

The Hang Seng fell 0.94 per cent, or 267.06 points, to 28,283.71.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.63 per cent, or 22.11 points, to 3,483.07, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange lost 0.75 per cent, or 17.71 points, to 2,335.05.

AFP