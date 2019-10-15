You are here

Hong Kong stocks end lower

Tue, Oct 15, 2019 - 4:30 PM

Exterior view of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. Hong Kong shares closed with slight losses Tuesday following three days of gains, while investors were fretting over the limited scope and lack of detail in last week's mini China-US trade deal.
AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares closed with slight losses Tuesday following three days of gains, while investors were fretting over the limited scope and lack of detail in last week's mini China-US trade deal.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.07 per cent, or 17.92 points, to 26,503.93.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.56 per cent, or 16.83 points, to 2,991.05, and the Shenzhen Composite Index - which tracks stocks on China's second exchange - slipped 1.11 per cent, or 18.38 points, to 1,641.95.

