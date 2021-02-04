Hong Kong: Stocks end lower after three-day rally

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks fell on Thursday as investors took a breather following a healthy three-day rally, with tech firms hurt after Joe Biden's nominee as commerce secretary indicated she would not remove telecoms giant Huawei from a US trade blacklist.

The Hang Seng Index shed 0.66 per cent, or 193.96 points, to 29,113.50.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.44 per cent, or 15.45 points, to 3,501.86, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange lost 1.16 per cent, or 27.52 points, to 2,353.27.

AFP