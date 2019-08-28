You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks end lower again

Wed, Aug 28, 2019 - 4:25 PM

Hong Kong shares ended a seesaw day in negative territory on Wednesday, marking a third straight loss, with investors shifting cautiously owing to uncertainty about the China-US trade talks.
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares ended a seesaw day in negative territory on Wednesday, marking a third straight loss, with investors shifting cautiously owing to uncertainty about the China-US trade talks.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.19 per cent, or 48.59 points, to 25,615.48.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.29 per cent, or 8.43 points, to 2,893.76 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 0.13 per cent, or 2.00 points, to 1,593.82.

