Hong Kong: Stocks end lower as rally stalls

Wed, Mar 11, 2020 - 4:26 PM

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index lost 0.63 per cent, or 160.90 points, to 25,231.61.
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended with losses Wednesday as an early rally fuelled by US economic support gave way to longstanding worries about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.94 per cent, or 28.24 points, to 2,968.52 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, shed 1.48 per cent, or 27.94 points, to 1,859.40.

AFP

