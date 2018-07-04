You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks end lower on trade tensions

Wed, Jul 04, 2018 - 4:49 PM

Hong Kong stocks were down more than a percent Wednesday as trade tensions between the US and China continued to weigh on investor sentiment.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks were down more than a percent Wednesday as trade tensions between the US and China continued to weigh on investor sentiment.

The Hang Seng Index lost 1.06 per cent, or 303.90 points, to close at 28,241.67.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.00 per cent, or 27.76 points, to 2,759.13 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, shed 1.96 per cent, or 31.24 points, to 1,563.00.

AFP

