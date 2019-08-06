Hong Kong: Stocks end lower on trade war fears

Hong Kong shares pared back early losses but still closed lower on Tuesday, tracking a global sell-off as fears over a US-China trade war rattled investors.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares pared back early losses but still closed lower on Tuesday, tracking a global sell-off as fears over a US-China trade war rattled investors.

The Hang Seng Index lost 0.67 per cent, or 175.08 points, to 25,976.24.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index retreated 1.56 per cent, or 43.94 points, to close at 2,777.56. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 1.78 per cent, or 26.97 points, to 1,490.30.

AFP