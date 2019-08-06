You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end lower on trade war fears

Tue, Aug 06, 2019 - 4:59 PM

file6xznejl6qzcidjbdogt.jpg
Hong Kong shares pared back early losses but still closed lower on Tuesday, tracking a global sell-off as fears over a US-China trade war rattled investors.
REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares pared back early losses but still closed lower on Tuesday, tracking a global sell-off as fears over a US-China trade war rattled investors.

The Hang Seng Index lost 0.67 per cent, or 175.08 points, to 25,976.24.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index retreated 1.56 per cent, or 43.94 points, to close at 2,777.56. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 1.78 per cent, or 26.97 points, to 1,490.30.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190806_AGWRAP6M2DK_3855239.jpg
Aug 6, 2019
Stocks

Asian markets get that sinking feeling on rising trade war pains

nz_atms_060812.jpg
Aug 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore bank shares hit amid Hong Kong unrest and trade war

Aug 6, 2019
Stocks

Tighter rules to curb shady trading practices and restore trust

Must Read

nz_hdb_060819.jpg
Aug 6, 2019
Real Estate

CPF, loan rule changes reinvigorate demand for older HDB flats: OrangeTee

nz_honestbee_060844.jpg
Aug 6, 2019
Garage

honestbee faces S$6m of demands, owes at least US$209m: court documents

Aug 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Valuation of unlisted assets in GIC, Temasek updated regularly: Lawrence Wong

Aug 6, 2019
Banking & Finance

New cyber hygiene rules for financial services, e-payment firms to kick in next August: MAS

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly