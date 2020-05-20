Hong Kong: Stocks end marginally higher

Hong Kong stocks finished with small gains Wednesday as optimism over the easing of global lockdowns and hope for a vaccine offset worries about the depth of the economic wounds inflicted by the pandemic.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.05 per cent, or 11.82 points, to 24,399.95.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.51 per cent, or 14.84 points, to 2,883.74, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange slipped 0.97 per cent, or 17.71 points, to 1,805.86.

