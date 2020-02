Hong Kong stocks fell more than 1 per cent in the morning session on Monday on growing concerns about the global spread of the coronavirus, while energy firms were hit by a plunge in oil prices.

[Hong Kong] Hong Kong stocks fell more than 1 per cent in the morning session on Monday on growing concerns about the global spread of the coronavirus, while energy firms were hit by a plunge in oil prices.

The Hang Seng Index dived 1.48 per cent, or 404.97 points, to 26,903.84 by the break.

AFP