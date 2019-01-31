You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks end on a high

Thu, Jan 31, 2019 - 4:48 PM

REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares rose Thursday, tracking regional gains after the Federal Reserve signalled it would slow down its pace of interest rate hikes.

The Hang Seng Index gained 1.08 per cent, or 299.62 points, to 27,942.47.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.35 per cent, or 8.99 points, to close at 2,584.57, but the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, closed 0.70 per cent lower, or 8.97 points, at 1,274.74.

AFP

