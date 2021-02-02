 Hong Kong: Stocks end on another high, Stocks - THE BUSINESS TIMES

Hong Kong: Stocks end on another high

Tue, Feb 02, 2021 - 4:30 PM

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended sharply higher Tuesday, extending the previous day's rally as bargain-buyers moved in following last week's rout and traders kept tabs on developments in US stimulus talks.

The Hang Seng rose 1.23 per cent, or 355.84 points, to 29,248.70.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.81 per cent, or 28.40 points, to 3,533.68, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 1.66 per cent, or 39.25 points, to 2,401.65.

AFP

