Hong Kong: Stocks end on positive note

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed higher Thursday, in line with gains across Asia and on Wall Street as oil prices extended their rally, though concerns over the economic outlook continue to cloud investor sentiment.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.35 per cent, or 83.96 points, to 23,977.32.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.19 per cent, or 5.48 points, to 2,838.50, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange lost 0.50 per cent, or 8.77 points, to 1,763.03.

AFP