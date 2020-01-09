Hong Kong: Stocks end sharply higher

The Hang Seng index was jumped 1.68 per cent, or 473.08 points, to finish at 28,561.00.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares ended more than one per cent higher Thursday following a record lead from Wall Street as investors cheered easing tensions between the US and Iran.

The Hang Seng index was jumped 1.68 per cent, or 473.08 points, to finish at 28,561.00.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.91 per cent, or 27.98 points, to 3,094.88 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 1.76 per cent, or 31.06 points, to 1,800.64.

AFP