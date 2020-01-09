You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end sharply higher

Thu, Jan 09, 2020 - 4:35 PM

doc78rqb4x0cedag6oy6w3_doc6ue7z33jm2a4qiv61z1.jpg
The Hang Seng index was jumped 1.68 per cent, or 473.08 points, to finish at 28,561.00.
Bloomberg

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares ended more than one per cent higher Thursday following a record lead from Wall Street as investors cheered easing tensions between the US and Iran.

The Hang Seng index was jumped 1.68 per cent, or 473.08 points, to finish at 28,561.00.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.91 per cent, or 27.98 points, to 3,094.88 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 1.76 per cent, or 31.06 points, to 1,800.64.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BREAKING

Jan 9, 2020 04:38 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks surge at the open

[PARIS] European stocks jumped higher at the start of trading on Thursday, joining a global rally as investors...

Jan 9, 2020 04:20 PM
Stocks

'Fear of missing out' to drive US equities in Q1: DBS

THE US market is expected to continue to perform, driven by FOMO (fear of missing out) on a continued bull market,...

Jan 9, 2020 04:06 PM
Life & Culture

Christ's bodyguards: The men protecting the Philippines' revered Catholic icon

[MANILA] Frenzied crowds, exhaustion and blazing heat were dangers bearing down on the cadre of guards who shield...

Jan 9, 2020 03:49 PM
Government & Economy

China confirms negotiator to sign trade deal in US next week

[BEIJING] China announced on Thursday that Vice-Premier Liu He will travel to Washington next week to sign the "...

Jan 9, 2020 03:38 PM
Government & Economy

Fiscal impulse in Singapore Budget may hit decade-high of 1.9% of GDP: HSBC

WHILE recovering, economic growth in Singapore is likely to remain subdued in 2020, which HSBC Private Bank has said...

UPDATED 8 min ago
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly