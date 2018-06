The Hang Seng Index fell 1.82 per cent, or 525.14 points, to close at 28,356.26.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong and Shanghai stocks tumbled Wednesday, extending a recent sell-off on concerns about a possible China-US trade war. The Hang Seng Index fell 1.82 per cent, or 525.14 points, to close at 28,356.26.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index retreated 1.1 per cent, or 31.33 points, to 2,813.18 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 1.29 per cent, or 20.60 points, to 1,575.57.

AFP