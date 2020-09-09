You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end sharply lower

Wed, Sep 09, 2020 - 4:21 PM

file7bybjsaqxxhpwy5t73k (1).jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong and mainland Chinese shares ended with deep losses Wednesday as global markets went into reverse following another rout on Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.63 per cent, or 155.41 points, to 24,468.93.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index tumbled 1.86 per cent, or 61.79 points, to close at 3,254.63, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange plunged 3.22 per cent, or 72.43 points, to 2,175.77.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 9, 2020 04:09 PM
Real Estate

Nine strata units at Pantech Business Hub up for sale with S$11.6m guide price

NINE ground-floor strata units at Pantech Business Hub have been launched for sale via expression of interest (EOI)...

Sep 9, 2020 04:01 PM
Banking & Finance

Japanese online brokerage SBI considering retreat from Hong Kong

[TOKYO] Japan's giant online brokerage SBI Holdings is considering retreating from Hong Kong which has been unstable...

Sep 9, 2020 03:47 PM
Government & Economy

75 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including one in the community

[SINGAPORE] There were 75 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Wednesday noon, taking Singapore's total to 57,166...

Sep 9, 2020 03:47 PM
Transport

World's top 10 airline stocks are all Chinese, except one

[BEIJING] Chinese carriers are in a sweet spot, relative to their Covid-battered peers at least. The country's 1.4-...

Sep 9, 2020 03:42 PM
Transport

Airbus tops Boeing on deliveries, avoids order cancellations

[EDINBURGH] Airbus delivered 39 jets last month while avoiding order cancellations as it battles to keep revenue...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stocks: Sembcorp shares rise on ex-entitlements basis; SMM sinks 13.5%

Stocks to watch: UOB, Keppel, Sembcorp, CapitaLand Mall Trust, UG Healthcare

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB initiates coverage on Hi-P with 'hold', S$1.23 target price

Penrose condo early-bird prices start from S$788,000 at preview this weekend

'We've to... deal with what went wrong', Shanmugam weighs in on case involving Liew Mun Leong's former helper

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.