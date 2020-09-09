Hong Kong: Stocks end sharply lower

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong and mainland Chinese shares ended with deep losses Wednesday as global markets went into reverse following another rout on Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.63 per cent, or 155.41 points, to 24,468.93.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index tumbled 1.86 per cent, or 61.79 points, to close at 3,254.63, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange plunged 3.22 per cent, or 72.43 points, to 2,175.77.

AFP