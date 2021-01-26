Hong Kong: Stocks end sharply lower

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished with big losses on Tuesday as investors fretted over the timing of a new US stimulus, while the Chinese central bank's decision to soak up excess liquidity in mainland financial markets put the brakes on huge cross-border investment flows.

The Hang Seng sank 2.55 per cent, or 767.75 points, to 29,391.26.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 1.51 per cent, or 54.81 points, to 3,569.43, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange fell 1.98 per cent, or 48.69 points, to 2,414.16.

AFP