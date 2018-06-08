You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks end six-day win streak

Fri, Jun 08, 2018 - 4:36 PM

Hong Kong stocks tumbled on Friday after a six-day winning streak as investors cashed out ahead of a much-anticipated Group of Seven summit this weekend.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks tumbled on Friday after a six-day winning streak as investors cashed out ahead of a much-anticipated Group of Seven summit this weekend.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.76 per cent, or 554.42 points, to 30,958.21.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.36 per cent, or 42.35 points, to 3,067.15 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, eased 0.94 per cent, or 16.56 points, to 1,751.40.

