Hong Kong: Stocks end slightly up

Tue, Mar 26, 2019 - 4:32 PM

Hong Kong ended slightly higher Tuesday following the previous day's battering but investors moved uneasily as they fret over the state of the global economy.
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong ended slightly higher Tuesday following the previous day's battering but investors moved uneasily as they fret over the state of the global economy.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.15 per cent, or 43.56 points, to close at 28,566.91.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index sank 1.51 per cent, or 45.93 points, to 2,997.10 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, tumbled 2.18 per cent, or 36.49 points, to 1,639.94.

