Hong Kong: Stocks end the day higher

Wed, Dec 19, 2018 - 4:26 PM

REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended slightly higher Wednesday but Shanghai fell, with investors keeping a cautious eye on the conclusion of a key Federal Reserve policy meeting later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.20 per cent, or 51.14 points, to 25,865.39.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slid 1.05 per cent, or 27.09 points, to 2,549.56, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 1.38 per cent, or 18.06 points, to 1,294.49.

AFP

sentifi.com

