Hong Kong: Stocks end the day higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares closed slightly higher Thursday but gains were limited, as US lawmakers struggle to hammer out a fresh stimulus deal before the presidential election next month.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.13 per cent, or 31.71 points, to 24,786.13.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.38 per cent, or 12.52 points, to 3,312.50, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.49 per cent, or 10.99 points, to 2,243.24.

AFP