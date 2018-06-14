You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks end the day lower

Thu, Jun 14, 2018 - 4:42 PM

Hong Kong shares extended losses on Thursday after the Federal Reserve signalled a more aggressive approach to monetary policy while traders were also spooked by fresh trade war fears and weak Chinese economic data.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.93 per cent, or 284.98 points, to close at 30,440.17.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.18 per cent, or 5.64 points, to 3,044.16 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.55 per cent, or 9.54 points, to 1,721.89.

