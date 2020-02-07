Hong Kong: Stocks end the day lower

The benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 0.33 per cent, or 89.43 points, to finish at 27,404.27.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks continued with their downward trend to end the day lower.

In contrast mainland Chinese stocks ended Friday with fresh gains, marking a fourth straight rise as investors rush back into the market following a huge sell-off at the start of the week fuelled by the coronavirus outbreak.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.33 per cent, or 9.45 points, to reach 2,875.96, while the Shenzhen Composite Index - which tracks stocks on China's second exchange - edged up 0.52 per cent, or 8.93 points, to 1,736.1.

AFP