Hong Kong: Stocks end the day lower

The Hang Seng Index slid 0.59 per cent, or 162.93 points, to close at 27,241.34.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed lower on Monday with investors concerned about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

But mainland China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index ended with a gain of 0.5 per cent, or 14.52 points, at 2,890.49.

The Shenzhen Composite Index - which tracks stocks on China's second exchange - closed 1.2 per cent, or 21.09 points, higher at 1,757.26.

AFP