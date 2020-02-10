You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end the day lower

Mon, Feb 10, 2020 - 4:31 PM

doc798671i9m3oweurmh2r_doc6uxafb2ezmaadwgpaqu.jpg
The Hang Seng Index slid 0.59 per cent, or 162.93 points, to close at 27,241.34.
PHOTO:BLOOMBERG

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed lower on Monday with investors concerned about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

The Hang Seng Index slid 0.59 per cent, or 162.93 points, to close at 27,241.34.

But mainland China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index ended with a gain of 0.5 per cent, or 14.52 points, at 2,890.49.

The Shenzhen Composite Index - which tracks stocks on China's second exchange - closed 1.2 per cent, or 21.09 points, higher at 1,757.26.

AFP

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 10, 2020 04:38 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks lose ground at open

[LONDON] European stock markets dipped at the start of trading on Monday, after more Asian losses on fears over the...

Feb 10, 2020 04:19 PM
Garage

Ride-hailing firms in Singapore step up measures to guard against virus outbreak

RIDE-HAILING companies in Singapore have stepped up their precautionary measures as the novel coronavirus continues...

Feb 10, 2020 04:17 PM
Government & Economy

Philippines moves to cancel top broadcaster's franchise

[MANILA] Philippine government lawyers moved on Monday to strip the nation's biggest media group of its franchise in...

Feb 10, 2020 04:07 PM
Banking & Finance

2 in 5 will only consider 'popular and successful' digibanks in Singapore: PwC poll

YOUNGER customers and higher-income individuals are keen to open a digital bank account in Singapore, even as two in...

Feb 10, 2020 04:02 PM
Transport

Airlines face growth warning as virus curtails Singapore Airshow

[SINGAPORE] Asian airlines face "drastic" cuts in their planned growth because of the coronavirus crisis, an...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly