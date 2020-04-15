Hong Kong: Stocks end the day lower

Hong Kong equities finished lower Wednesday despite an overnight rebound on Wall Street prompted by encouraging signs of a decline in US coronavirus infection rates.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong equities finished lower Wednesday despite an overnight rebound on Wall Street prompted by encouraging signs of a decline in US coronavirus infection rates.

The Hang Seng index dropped 1.19 per cent, or 290.06 points, to end at 24,145.34.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.57 per cent, or 16.11 points, to 2,811.17 while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dropped 0.53 per cent, or 9.28 points, at 1,736.13.

AFP