Hong Kong: Stocks end week higher

Fri, Mar 15, 2019 - 4:30 PM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended with healthy gains Friday, topping off a broadly positive week, as Donald Trump sounded a note of optimism over China-US trade talks.

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong climbed 0.56 per cent, or 160.87 points, to close at 29,012.26.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.04 per cent, or 31.06 points, to 3,021.75 - adding 1.7 per cent over the week.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, jumped 1.43 per cent, or 23.11 points, to 1,641.37. It rose 2.2 per cent since last Friday.

Market voices on:

