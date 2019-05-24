Hong Kong: Stocks end week on a positive note

The flags of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, China and Hong Kong. Shares finished Friday with a slight gain, bringing another tough week to a close but investors remain on edge owing to rising China-US tensions.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.32 per cent, or 86.80 points, to 27,353.93.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was barely moved, inching up 0.48 points to 2,852.99, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, slipped 0.49 per cent, or 7.34 points, to 1,496.03.

AFP