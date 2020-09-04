Hong Kong: Stocks end week on negative note

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares ended more than 1 per cent lower Friday as global markets went into reverse, with investors fretting over high valuations after months of strong gains.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.25 per cent or 312.15 points to 24,695.45.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.87 per cent or 29.61 points to 3,355.37, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange lost 0.49 per cent or 11.32 points to 2,290.49.

AFP