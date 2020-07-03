Hong Kong: Stocks end week on strong note

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares ended higher Friday, extending the previous day's near-3 per cent gains, as global markets were boosted by a better-than-expected reading on US jobs creation.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 0.99 per cent or 248.93 points to 25,373.12.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 2.01 per cent or 62.24 points to 3,152.81 while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rallied 1.28 per cent or 25.84 points to 2,041.89.

AFP