Hong Kong: Stocks end week with a loss

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares ended the week with a loss Friday as investors prepared for the upcoming meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.28 per cent, or 78.80 points, to 28,542.62.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.60 per cent, or 17.91 points, to 2,978.88, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was 0.96 per cent, or 15.14 points, down at 1,562.42.

AFP