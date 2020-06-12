You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks end week with another loss

Fri, Jun 12, 2020 - 4:27 PM

Hong Kong stocks finished lower Friday, in line with an Asia-wide retreat following a rout on Wall Street fuelled by worries over the global economic recovery and signs of a new wave of US infections.
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished lower Friday, in line with an Asia-wide retreat following a rout on Wall Street fuelled by worries over the global economic recovery and signs of a new wave of US infections.

The Hang Seng Index shed 0.73 per cent or 178.77 points to 24,301.38.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was marginally lower, inching down 1.16 points to 2,919.74 but the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.29 per cent or 5.40 points to 1,870.70.

AFP

