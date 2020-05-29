You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks end week with more losses

Fri, May 29, 2020 - 4:24 PM

PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished with more losses Friday as traders nervously await Donald Trump's news conference, in which he will set out the US response to China's plans to impose a security law on the financial hub.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.74 per cent, or 171.29 points, to 22,961.47.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.22 per cent, or 6.13 points, to 2,852.35, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange jumped 0.95 per cent, or 16.81 points, to 1,786.51.

AFP

