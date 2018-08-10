Hong Kong: Stocks end week with sharp loss

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended Friday with a loss, unable to build on its four-day winning streak, as investors took profits while keeping an eye on developments in the China-US trade row.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.84 per cent, or 240.68 points, to 28,366.62.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was barely moved, inching up 0.93 points to 2,795.31.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 0.69 per cent, or 10.32 points, to 1,515.96.

AFP