Hong Kong: Stocks end with another strong rally

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks enjoyed another big rally Tuesday as investors remain confident of a China-US trade deal, while the protests that hammered the city last week show signs of subsiding.

The Hang Seng index climbed 1.55 per cent, or 412.71 points, to 27,093.80, having jumped 1.35 per cent on Monday.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.85 per cent, or 24.79 points, to 2,933.99 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 1.83 per cent, or 29.61 points, to 1,646.80.

AFP