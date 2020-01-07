You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks end with gains

Tue, Jan 07, 2020 - 4:29 PM

The Hang Seng index added 0.34 per cent, or 95.87 points, to 28,322.06.
[Hong Kong] Hong Kong stocks finished on a positive note Tuesday, clawing back some of the previous two days' losses as Middle East concerns ease, while investors turn their focus back to the global economy.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.69 per cent, or 21.39 points, to 3,104.80 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, jumped 1.31 per cent, or 23.17 points, to 1,791.85.

