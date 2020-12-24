You are here
Hong Kong: Stocks end with gains
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed Thursday with gains on hopes a post-Brexit trade deal will be signed soon, but increases were tempered by a plunge in market heavyweight Alibaba after China launched an anti-monopoly probe into the ecommerce giant.
The Hang Seng Index added 0.16 per cent or 43.46 points to 26,386.56 as investors broke up early for Christmas.
AFP
